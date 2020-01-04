Adamari López reveals why she wants to keep losing weight

Share it:

Adamari López was named the first Hispanic ambassador for Weight Watchers, a diet program. One of the great purposes of the beloved television host is to continue improving her quality of life.

In an interview for People in Spanish, Adamari López commented: "My desire to want to be healthier, to spend more quality of time and have a quality of life with my daughter Alaïa was one of the things that motivated me to want to enter Weight Watchers , as a way of knowing that I'm going to be healthier and get that ideal weight so I can do more things with her. "

Toni Costa's future wife partnered with the Weight Watchers company that offers several products and services to help with healthy habits, including weight loss and physical maintenance and mentality. It is worth mentioning that Oprah Winfrey is one of the celebs most involved in this program.

The Puerto Rican actress also shared valuable advice with her thousands of followers, "we have to be healthy, we have to find a better way to be right with ourselves, achieve what we want."

I have had many tests in life and I have had the strength to get ahead and this is one more that I will be able to achieve, the support of the people has been very important and I know that together we will be able to achieve it.

"I want to spend time with myself, that is one of my goals of this year to also have quality of time for myself and my partner, in addition to doing what I like at work and being with my daughter, time to love and take care of myself. ".