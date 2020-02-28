Adamari López looks even more beautiful and radiant with several kilos less

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adamari López remains firm in her decision to lose weight; In social networks, she has expressed how happy she is with the results she has had until today, "I remain firm in that challenge that I have to be well, to eat better, I have lost 5 pounds in a month, I started the month last, we are finishing February, I have been like, I do not know 5 or 6 pounds I would say (approximately 2.7 kilos), I have gone slowly, but I have not won any of the pounds I have lost. "

The beautiful Adamari López, originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico is using the Weight Watchers method of which she is one of the ambassadors; this method has helped him to forge the habit of having breakfast and take care of his diet, "I am super happy with what I am doing, I feel that it is something that I can do, it is not difficult for me, I am having breakfast in the morning, which before I didn't have breakfast, I'm doing some snack in between. "

The television host and actress also expressed with great satisfaction:

I feel more agile, I feel that too, and it is not bad to say it, I feel prettier when I am underweight, I find that the clothes fit me better and that gives me great pleasure.

"Who does not want to be well?" Said the future wife of Toni Costa.

Earlier Adamari López commented that one of the reasons to lose weight is to want to live great moments next to his daughter Alaïa, without having physical disabilities.