Adama Traoré's radical physical change in five years

Adama Traoré is becoming one of the great sensations of this Premier League, not only for its football performance that thanks to it has a place granted in the eleven of Nuno Espírito Santo, but in the brutal physicist who has worked to perform at the highest level.

Far away is that Adama that debuted with the first team of Barça like that revulsive, with incredible speed revolutionized the second parts from the bench and that aroused the interest of the Premier League teams.

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough were the two steps to reach their current Wolves, which plays the Europa League. His performance on British soil has allowed him to be called for the Spanish National Team, and despite not being able to attend this call, he has aroused the interest of the Spanish technical team.