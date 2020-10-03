Adam Tsekhman promoted to regular for season 6

After making his first appearance at the start of season three, it looks like next season, season six, of Legends of Tomorrow Gary Green’s character will have much more space. The actor who plays him, Adam Tsekhman, has in fact been promoted as a regular within the cast.

The new episodes of the series CW, which will arrive in early 2021, will see Gary become a full member of the Legends, and will also explore the origins of the character, which according to Entertainment Weekly are “even more bizarre than you can imagine”.

Previously, Shayan Sobhian (who plays Behrad) and Olivia Swann (Astra) had been added to the regular cast of Legends of Tomorrow for the show’s sixth season, while Lisseth Chavez (Chicago PD) joined the cast as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz.

Before the experience in the DC series, Adam Tsekhman aveva partecipato a show come Transparent, 2 Broke Girls, Hawaii Five-0 e Six.

The main novelty of next season’s Legends of Tomorrow it is constituted by the alien threat that the protagonists will have to confront. The creators of the series have promised something big and crazy, anticipating references to the various subgenres of fiction about aliens. In addition, in the new episodes of the DC series, there may be two Zari at the same time.