Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems is already the highest grossing of A24

December 30, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The A24 producer has broken a new record by pulling the charisma of Adam Sandler, who gets very serious in the new Uncut Gems, getting to sasapland the tape with greater collection of the independent producer.

Uncut Gems Review

The premiere of the film has achieved about 20 million in the United States (remember that we talk about independent productions) sweeping the previous A24 record, set by Ari Aster with Hereditary.

The film is also a success in criticism with 93% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the reference critic aggregator to go to see how well or badly received it has been a premiere.

There are those who consider that the film is among the best of the year and that Adam Sandler is well one of the best actors of this 2019 thanks to this high-level performance where he plays a jeweler addicted to gambling.

Source.

