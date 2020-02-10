         Adam Sandler's speech at the Spirit Awards shows that the star is much more than an excellent actor

Share it:

Adam Sandler on stage is one of the best things that other mortals can enjoy in life. If, in addition, this scenario rewards and recognizes your work in 'Diamonds in the rough', one of the most memorable interpretations of the season (Except for the most pompous and paid prizes of themselves), the fans of the star have here a few minutes of pure pleasure.

The most deserved award

Let those idiots bastards celebrate their Oscars tomorrow. Your attractive looks will fade over time.

For a little less than five minutes, the protagonist of the last film of the Safdie brothers became that Sandman that they hate so much the most rancid wave critics and the spectators of fixed opinions that, surely, leave the pages that those same critics write in newspapers.

Adam Sandler left a speech to remember full of moments of natural and endearing emotion and hilarity: "Thank you to my children for having read the script of 'Uncut Gems' and telling me to make this fucking movie" or "They are not a couple of destitute rabbis, they are the Safdie brothers"

The very young filmmakers also had their moment of glory on stage, which they went up to receive the award for best direction of this edition of the Spirit Awards. And in front they had names like Robert Eggers. His spectacular 'The lighthouse' finally won the prize for the best photography in a ceremony. Do not miss the speech of the directors, very much in line with the dialogues and rhythms of their characters. Even 'Super nerds (booksmart)' won an award last night. Do youWho cares about the damn Oscars?