Adam Sandler's epic speech at the 2020 Spirit Awards

The Oscars did not like him, but the Spirit Awards have taken him to the top. Adam Sandler He picked up his prize last night Best Actor by 'Rough diamonds'at the gala of the awards of the American independent cinema, an acknowledgment that comes after being left out of the list of nominees for the Hollywood awards and that values ​​their intense interpretation in the film of the Safdie brothers, which was the most awarded of the night with the statuettes to Better Direction and Better Assembly.

Sandler, aware that he was the favorite or perhaps just a forecaster, he had written a multipage speech which he read as he could before some guests delivered to his victory. He also did one of his most recognizable comic voices. It started with a reference to the host of the gala, Aubrey Plaza: "We made a movie together eleven years ago, 'Make me laugh', and that was the last time critics pretended they didn't hate me for five fucking minutes." The following, their nomination partners, who "Now they will be known as those who lost against the fucking Adam Sandler". And last but not least, his dart poisoned the Oscars:

"A few weeks ago, when the Academy" rejected me "(in quotes), it reminded me of when I briefly attended the institute and was ignored to participate in the Superlative category The Most Handsome in the yearbook. That award was given to a jerk wearing a jacket Cowgirl and her name was Skipper Jenkins, but my colleagues honored me with the allegedly less prestigious Best Personality Award, and tonight, looking around this room, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards from Hollywood. So let all those stupid bastards get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their attractive looks will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever! "

After this painful blow to the Hollywood Academy, Sandler continued:

"Seriously, independent films have been a large part of Adam Sandler's ecosystem. Since my first film, a bold look in the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath called Billy Fucking Madison, to my ardent exploration of the American college football and his manipulation of athletes with social problems like Mr. Bobby Boucher, I have tried to sell my truths with a truly independent spirit, while collecting some really disturbing checks. "

The last part was dedicated, now yes, to the film with which he has won the victory and the directors who made it possible, as well as to all those with whom he has worked in his comedies throughout his extensive career. His epic speech already runs like wildfire through the networks, a sort of reminder of what we have missed in the 2020 Oscars.