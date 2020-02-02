         Adam Sandler stays on Netflix: the actor renews his agreement with the platform for four more films

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix I could not have chosen a better time to become official Renewing your agreement with Adam Sandler for the actor to star in four more movies for the streaming platform.

The news comes shortly after 'Diamonds in the rough' becomes part of the Netflix Spain catalog after his very successful passing through theaters in the United States, where it has already raised almost 48 million dollars. Of course, let's keep in mind that it is not part of the agreement between Sandler and Netflix that has brought so much joy to the platform.

A great success on Netflix

Since 'The Ridiculous 6' came to Netflix on December 11, 2015, all Sandler's titles for the platform already total more than 2 billion hours of viewings by its customers. It is true that the critic has not reacted with much enthusiasm to them, but the really important thing is that Netflix customers have.

At the moment there are no more details about these four films, but we do know that the next thing we see of the actor on Netflix will be 'There was Halloween' this same 2020. There it is under the orders of Steven Brill, director with whom he had previously collaborated on films such as 'Little Nicky' or 'Sandy Wexler'.

In addition, Sandler also has going an animated feature film for Netflix written by himself, in which he will put his voice and act as a producer. The relationship between the actor and today's leading company in the world of streaming is going for a long time.

Via | Ew