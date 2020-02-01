Adam Sandler Signs New Netflix Movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adam Sandler It is a quasi-mythological creature. His filmography is a real minefield, full of genius and unbearable titles that look so similar that, unless you dare to enter their playing field, you will never know to which faction each one belongs. Contemporary of Judd Apatow, and hardened by Lorne Michaels in its brilliant passage through ‘Saturday night Live’, He soon discovered that what he wanted to do were movies. Whatever they were.

Yes ‘Billy Madison’(Tamra Davis, 1995) and‘Happy Gilmore (Terminagolf)’(Dennis Dugan, 1996) showed that his path would not have much travel,‘The boy ideal’(Frank Coraci, 1998) proved for the first time that we were wrong.

He keeps insisting and, among things like ‘The Waterboy’(Frank Coraci, 1999),‘Mr. Deeds’(Steven Brill, 2002) or‘The bonebreaker clan’(Peter Segal, 2005), he took jewels from his sleeve like‘Little nicky’(Steven Brill, 2000) or‘50 first appointments’(Peter Segal, 2004).

His entire career is plagued by this kind of crazy ups and downs, only he can have a prodigy like ‘Make me laugh’(Judd Apatow, 2009) locked in between‘Zohan: License to comb’(Dennis Dugan, 2008) and‘Jack and his twin’(Dennis Dugan, 2011). Only he can afford to be lucky to laugh at the industry while boasting wonders like ‘Drunk with love’(Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002) or shut up his detractors with‘Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh’(Steven Brill, 2018), probably the best comedy special two years ago.

The trick (among others) may be his enthusiastic connection with the public, something that Netflix knew how to measure before anyone else and that transformed into an agreement for a movie package for the streaming platform from which they came out ‘The Ridiculous 6’(Frank Coraci, 2015),‘The do-over’(Steven Brill, 2016),‘Sandy Wexler’(Steven Brill, 2017) or‘The worst week’(Robert Smigel, 2018), all visualization hits. His last delivery, ‘Criminals in the sea’(Kyle Newacheck, 2019), will have a sequel.

While we regret not seeing him at the impending Oscars gala where he should have been nominated for his excellent work in the no less virtuous ‘Rough diamonds’(Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie, 2019), Netflix continues to do its homework and has signed a new agreement with Happy Madison Productions, your brand, for four new movies with The sandman. And here we are glad.