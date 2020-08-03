Adam Sandler celebrates anniversary with his wife on Twitter: "I will always love you, girl"

Share it:

Back from the success of Rough Diamonds, Adam Sandler celebrated a mister anniversary in the company of his wife Jackie Sandler, a fundamental figure who has accompanied him in many of his films.

"22 years agotoday we looked each other in the eyes and fell madly in love. I can't wait to live together the next 22 years, girl. I will love you forever, "wrote the actor to pay homage to his lifelong companion.

In fact, their association, both artistic and sentimental, has begun on the set of Big Daddy – A special dad (released in 1999), one of the many comedies starring Sandler. Since then Jackie has had the opportunity to work with him on films known as 50 times the first kiss, A weekend of babies, My fake-wife etc…

In 2000 Jackie Sandler decided to convert to Judaism, accepting her husband's religion: a particularly important moment in their relationship. After the wedding they arrived the two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, to which the father is particularly attached: he has repeatedly admitted that when they were small he used to wear the most disparate costumes to make them happy and read them the goodnight stories (imitating the character of Big Daddy).

Unlike many famous couples, often in crisis, the two seem to be more close than ever and they have no intention of ending their story. Unfortunately things are not always good from a working point of view, however: Sandler spoke about his flops and his attitude on the set.