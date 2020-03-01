 Adam G. Simon made a proposal to Marvel Studios for a Punisher movie

Share it:

Rumors suggest that Marvel Studios would be thinking about doing something with Punisher in the near future. While we are waiting to know if any of that materializes, we get one of the ideas that were raised at one time for a movie, or rather, the proposal made by the screenwriter Adam G. Simon to Marvel Studios for a movie.

Framed within that period of time after the two most recent films of Punisher, the one of 2004 and 2008, and before Netflix dedicated a series to the character of Marvel, the actor and screenwriter of "The Raid" Y “Point Blank: Countdown”, made a proposal to Marvel Studios for a movie about the Punisher. In this one, he would have faced the character with the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury. However, it is an idea that has evolved now that we have already had a character series.

You have to let this thing live in R-Rated territory and you have to have the same guts and boldness without Logan's apologies. In my opinion, we found Frank Castle as we left it at the end of the series, only now we are aware of the threat that superheroes and villains represent to humanity. So Frank Castle has to go for the person he thinks is responsible for the countless civilian victims. The one who started all this organizing these weapons of mass destruction to unite. Nick Fury The twist is that Frank is being used, he sees the double cross at the beginning of the first act. From that moment, we have a situation like (the one in the movie) :10 3:10 to Yuma ’. Frank and Fury fleeing from everyone, heroes and villains. It is a crossroads of :10 3:10 to Yuma ’ with 'Lion' and some of 'Winter Soldier'.

The screenwriter has even thought about the team that could make the film, and would count on Jon Bernthal for the role

First, as I was so pissed off because it was canceled, you have Eminem on board for the music and the soundtrack. Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, Joel Edgerton as Bullseye, Kristin Scott Thomas or Edie Falco as Ma Gnucci, Jeffry Wright or Russell Crowe as Micro, Sam Jackson as Nick Fury and some of The Avengers, namely Falcon, Black Widow and Winter Soldier . And since we're talking about obscene amounts of violence and chaos, you have Joe Lynch leading.

Simon acknowledges that he has almost an "obsession" with the character, and always has a "live" document with an idea for a movie that is changing according to the different projects that are being tried.

I put together the first fifteen pages. Then, the series arrived. That changes things. Retelling the origin story would be a mistake (my opinion). I think it is built from what has been built. It is a very sick obsession that I have with The Punisher, so my hobby is a constantly evolving proposed document that changes with every attempt Hollywood makes with the character. Now, it is a totally different animal.

