Adam Driver talks about how Kylo Ren would take care of Baby Yoda

Adam Driver managed to captivate much of the public thanks to his interpretation as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, there is a new character in the Star Wars Universe that has managed to capture all the public's love, the adorable Baby yoda.

From the Xilla blog they asked Driver about what he would do Kylo Ren if he were entrusted with the mission of caring for the star of The Mandalorian. For the actor, Ren could not waste a minute of his time in caring for a baby, since the mission he is at the beginning of The Ascent of Skywalker is of utmost relevance.

Despite this, the actor admits that the adorability of Baby yoda It would probably hinder your task of seizing the Galaxy.

"Oh my God. What would I do with him? I would probably let him see Stinky and Dirty. That show on Amazon. I mean, I need to have Amazon Prime. I would probably put it in front of the TV to be able to do what I had to do. It would be a careless caregiver. "

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has marked the end of this last trilogy started by J.J. Abrams. Its premiere has been one of the most commented during the month of December and still continues to give much to talk about.