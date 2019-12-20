 Adam Driver is very happy with the answers Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker offers

Share it:

Last night many fans could already enjoy "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in theaters. In fact we already have at your disposal our usual entry so you can share your opinion and theories. The film is loaded with ambiguity, and that is how it happened to "Star Wars: The Last Jedis" there is already a great disparity of opinions.

A detail that perhaps has marked all this trilogy is the ambiguity in which it has been moving. This Episode IX is not for less, and for example the actor Adam Driver He has acknowledged that he is very happy with how the film addresses the answers to many issues, especially things of his character Kylo Ren.

I don't want to disappoint by saying what they are, because I always feel that it is more exciting for an audience to give them meaning. And in a sense it doesn't really matter what my opinion is. It is the audience that must project their own meaning. And luckily we had a script that honors ambiguity. I must say that Chris (Terrio) and J.J. (Abrams) wrote something that is not always explained in the dialogue, which I love. It's not about the characters saying exactly what they feel, but it's a testament or something that remains in the tradition of the original films. They are full of so much ambiguity and moments that I guess they literally don't make sense, but there is an emotional truth in them that makes the audience make sense.

A few words perhaps unclear but that make more sense once we see the movie and check the answers it gives to some of the big questions.

After today the film will already be in most cinemas around the world, except for specific places like Vietnam (January 3 premiere) or the Philippines (January 8). In fact about this premiere it's time to talk about a scene that has been censored in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The scene shows (SPOILER: select the text to see it) two same-sex pilots kissing in the background of the scene (FIN SPOILER).

