Adam Driver, here’s the new movie: a sci-fi thriller produced by Sam Raimi!

New project in sight for Adam Driver, who will star in the thriller 65, by Sony. Written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film will be produced by Sam Raimi. This is the second collaboration between Beck / Woods and Raimi, after the duo worked on an episode of the Quibi series.

At the moment, the details on the plot are not known as it is not clear the period in which the production will start given that Adam Driver is having a very prolific time in his career.

In particular, Driver is working on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which has just resumed production after the interruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Driver’s 2019 was full of appreciation for the actor, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Story of a Marriage, and has reprized the role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Scott Becks and Bryan Woods found great success with the script of A Quiet Place, receiving several nominations. The film, directed by John Krasinsk, grossed approximately $ 340 million.

On Everyeye you will find an in-depth study on Adam Driver with his five best films. In an interview released in 2019, Adam Driver stated that being an actor forces you to be empathetic.