Adam Driver hates seeing himself in ‘Story of a Marriage’; had to leave interview

Many of us can't stand listening to or watching recordings where we appear, but when you're the star of one of the most important movies this year, that can be difficult.

Actor Adam Driver had to abandon a radio interview in the United States when they shared a fragment of him singing in the acclaimed Netflix drama “Marriage Story”(Story of a Marriage).

The actor left the talk show of NPR Fresh Air during a clip of his performance, as reported by the executive producer of the program.

Adam Driver is also nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Previously, the American actor starred BlacKkKlansman and recently received praise for TI have Report, tape detailing the investigation into the "improved interrogation techniques" of the CIA after September 11.

Driver's fear of seeing himself acting

But despite his success, Driver has previously talked about his aversion to seeing himself in his own performances, as he describes it as a "phobia", increasingly common among New Yorkers, as he claims.

Apparently, that phobia hit him when NPR played a clip of him singing Being alive, theme that appears in the movie Marriage Story

Executive producer Danny Miller told Variety in a statement what happened:

We really don't understand why he left … We knew from our previous interview with Adam Driver that he didn't like to listen to clips from his movies (that's not unusual, many actors feel that way). ”

So far the actor has not positioned himself in this regard. What we do know is that Marriage Story has been a success since it is the movie with the most Golden Globes nominations.

With information from BBC News

