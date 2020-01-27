Adam Driver As Kylo Ren Parody The Infiltrated Boss

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adam Driveraka Kylo Ren, it's back. But not in another Star Wars movie, but in the sketch from Saturday night Live 'Undercover Boss', a parody in which the actor gets into the skin of the intergalactic villain ready to review his skills as head of the First Order.

Taking the plot of the fiction 'Undercoven Boss' ('Infiltrated Boss'), in this parody Kylo Ren is presented as the boss who is willing to give the check to the 'workers of your company' and understand well how the First Order works. As the clip progresses, which you have hung next, the one who started as an intern has become the new leader of the First Order, having gone through some dark moments during their job growth. This includes killing his father, cutting Snoke in half and shooting at his mother's ship. It has been difficult times, yes.

"I've been a little distracted by some personal drama," the Star Wars character jokes in the video, christened as Randy for the occasion. This is not the first time we see the actor get into the role of 'Undercover Boss'. We were already jokingly presented as a new intern who became part of the First Order last 2016. Now, taking advantage of 'The rise of Skywalker' is in theaters, the scriptwriters of the program have wanted to bring it back so that tell your audience what it is like to be boss of this First Order and how it relates to its subordinates.