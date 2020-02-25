Adal Ramones shows concern for his daughter after insecurity in Mexico

Share it:

Mexican driver Adal Ramones in an interview for TV Notes expressed his concern for his eldest daughter, Paola Ramones, about the current situation of violence against women living in Mexico.

Because of the strong wave of violence against women that has been unleashed in Mexico, the popular driver commented that every time his daughter leaves the house, she worries too much and wishes she could accompany her everywhere so she doesn't go alone.

I would like to be with her 24 hours, you can not, so I only ask God to take care of me, "said the famous.

The bodyguards are plenty too, they will not get you out of something, they can take you, bring, everything, but when they want to do something, then it doesn't matter if you have 10 or 20, "said the actor.

Paola Ramones, 19 years old, is an influencer in social networks, since she has managed to reach more than 172 thousand followers in the social network and is positioned as one of the most popular famous children on that platform.

In addition, at his young age he has managed to remain a couple of years in the world of modeling, this thanks to his great beauty and enviable figure, but away from the show, where his father has a great and deserved place for several years.

It should be remembered that, in 1998, actor Adal Ramones, at the peak of success with the "Other Roll" program, was kidnapped by a command of unknown subjects and his life was in danger. Fortunately, he managed to be released some time later with life, but with a strong trauma from the experience.