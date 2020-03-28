Actress Taapsee Pannu wants to play Ms. Marvel in the Disney series +

Share it:

Filming for Ms. Marvel, the highly anticipated Disney + series, was scheduled to begin next summer. However, the current health situation facing the world due to coronavirus threatens to delay the start of this and many other productions planned in summer. Despite this, today we have good news for fans of this Marvel character, as the actress Taapsee Pannu He has stated that he will strive for the role.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Pannu stated that he would love to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, the actress revealed that her favorite Hollywood movie star is Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the Marvel Studios movies.

Since the company announced the arrival of Ms. Marvel to Disney +, several names have been speculated as possible candidates to interpret it. Interestingly, this superhero's alter ego is Kamala Khan, a character from Southeast Asia. When Zoom asked Taapsee Pannu about this fact, the actress did not hesitate to express her joy.

"Really? I would really love to, because … I mean, let me see and conspire how I can be there. People ask me: 'What is that role that you would like to do and a movie that you think you should have formed part? ' That's the only movie (Avengers / UCM) that comes to mind, honestly. I would do my best and see if I can get it. "

On playing Ms. Marvel, since we still don't know if the company has already chosen its protagonist, Pannu commented that it would be "fantastic". "I'm definitely going to try to get there and see if I can be a part of it. Now that will be my goal. "he said with a laugh.

Ms. Marvel is slated to premiere sometime in 2021, although that date may be delayed given current circumstances.