 Actress of Superman & Lois advances the series with an image of the script

The Serie “Superman & Lois”, one of the new bets of The CW for the next season of series, is a few weeks to begin shooting. In that preparation, the series team has already received the script, and the actress Elizabeth Tulloch share with all of us that is one of the he already has the script of the pilot episode in his hands.

Tulloch publishes this image of the first page of the script revealing that it is written by Todd Helbing, from a story of Helbing and Greg Berlanti. The image also reveals that Lee Toland Krieger ("Riverdale", “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) will direct this first episode of the series.

As we know, even if it is a pilot, in this case it will not fulfill its function as such, because the CW network has given the series a green light, directly ordering the episodes, without even starting to shoot the pilot, a very unusual movement in the chains.

The series offers a different side of Superman and Lois by focusing primarily on their facet as parents. In fact, it is assumed that two other great protagonists of the series will be the children – initially twins – that both will have, Jonathan and Jordan Kent, played by Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin.

Filtration of the script of the first episode has advanced the context in which the series will move.