Actress Mariagna Prats is going through a difficult health situation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mariagna Prats, originally from Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, exactriz and former lady of Mexico City, since she was married to Marcelo Ebrard until 2011, the former head of Government, is going through a difficult health situation.

Mariagna Prats spends her days in a wheelchair and with morphine, as reported in the magazine TVNotas, and has been in the hospital for days, since she suffered a sharp fall in her house in Cuernavaca.

Mrs. Prats, 62, has fallen several times and because of this and how bad she is on her back, her health deteriorates more and more.

A person who is close to Mariagana tells TVNotas that the exam, while at home, went to the bathroom and lost control of his movements; the police had to enter through the window to help her.

Doña Mariagna is not at all well, since she has fractured lumbar and they have operated 14 times for this problem.

As if that were not enough, when he manages to walk he does it supported by a cane or held by another person, even on other occasions he drives in a wheelchair.

In the 80s, Mariana acted in soap operas such as Wild Rose, Passion and Power and The Misty Crystal, and then in others such as The Secret Intentions and My Little Naughty.

The last telenovela in which he was seen was in Italian Girl comes to marry, where he acted alongside Livia Brito, José Ron, Fernando Allende and Enrique Rocha, among other actors.