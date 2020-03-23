TV Shows

Actress Lucía Bosé, mother of Miguel Bosé, dies

March 23, 2020
Edie Perez
The world of entertainment received painful news, and that is that Miguel Bosé's mother died at 89 years of age, as announced by the artist himself on his social networks where his fans immediately sent their condolences.

The Italian-born woman retired from the show a couple of years ago to pursue other projects and although the cause of her death was not specified, some Internet users began to speculate that it could be a coronavirus.

As if that were not enough, Lucia became a very envied woman within her beginnings in the world of entertainment by marrying the coveted bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín.

Some of Lucia's films were School Trips, Violanta, The Moon Boy, and The Lady without Camellias among others.

Dear friends … I inform you that my mother Lucía Bosé has just passed away. It is already in the best of places, Miguel wrote on his social networks a few minutes ago.

"I am very sorry for your loss Miguel, my embrace of light and love for your mommy", "Condolences, for the death of his mother, strength, there is only time to get used to being without her," wrote Miguel Bosé fans.

Edie Perez

