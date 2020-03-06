General News

 Actress Kayla Compton becomes regular for season 7 of The Flash

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
We continue to know casting news for the series "The Flash" Looking forward to his seventh season. The other day it was revealed that actor Brandon McKnight became regular in the face of the following season, and now we discover that the same will happen with the actress Kayla Compton, which will also be more important.

The Deadline media reports that Compton becomes regular of season seven of the Scarlet Sprinter series in his role as Allegra Garcia, which debuted in the second episode of the sixth season, and has been appearing occasionally since then, up to eight episodes of the season.

In the series, Allegra has introduced herself as a former teenage criminal, who obtained metahuman powers in the explosion of the particle accelerator along with her cousin, Esperanza. Allegra has the ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum, which he has used several times throughout the season to help Team Flash. Recently, they have also revealed that one of Allegra's doubles before the crisis is the daughter of Nash Wells.

