Actress Barbara Guillén, ex-partner of Alejandro Camacho dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actress Bárbara Guillén died after a long illness, as confirmed by her daughter, also the French artist Guillén.

He did it through his social networks, where he wrote: “Mommy Good road to the absence of pain. I love you forever".

Withdrawn from acting several years ago, Barbara was based in Chiapas, where she had a dog shelter. The interpreter died on December 9 after being in delicate health for a long time, which led the family to request financial support from family and friends to support expensive medical treatments.

Guillen was a couple of actor Alejandro Camacho, with whom he procreated Francesca. In a text that spread through Facebook, Francesca thanked the solidarity of many people, and again asked for support to continue in the fight.

The pain is over, your cycle is closed, may your light shine among those who knew you, loved you and accompanied you. What… Posted by Francisco Moreno on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

In the same message, the actress echoed the voice of her mother, who told her friends and family:

You have prolonged my life and my pain, and my hope, and have sacrificed some rights, whims or needs for no reason, except love. ”

In another fragment he affirmed that “the time that I have been alive, almost four months waiting for medical answers that did not arrive, made me waste a lot of time and that is why I do not want to lose this battle, for you, for my dogs and because I deserve it ”.

With information from Notimex.

You may also be interested: Maxine Woodside interviews Alejandro Camacho. "Super Max", crazy and sobering story for me