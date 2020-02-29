Actress América Ferrera will leave the Superstore series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Superstore" is losing his manager: the star América Ferrera says he will leave the NBC comedy after his current season.

Ferrera plays the manager of a large box store at the show, which has already been renovated for the sixth season. The actress also serves as executive producer of the series and has directed several episodes.

"The last five years in" Superstore "have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," Ferrera said in a statement Friday.

The actress became the first Latin actress to win the Emmy Award for best comedy actress for her lead role in the "Ugly Betty" series in 2007.

She announced on New Year's Eve that her second child is waiting.

"As I begin the next chapter for my family and my career, I only wish the best, and much continued success, to my beloved" Superstore "family," Ferrera said in his statement.

The end of the fifth season will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. Oriental.