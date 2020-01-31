Actors of Without fear of the truth make parody after death of partners

Share it:

The actors Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera, who were part of the television series Without fear of the truth, died a few days ago after recording a scene in the filming of it in Mexico City.

Now, several actors of Without fear of the truth record a parody and after concluding it they place it in the social network Tik Tok. Several actors, who were companions of the deceased, make a parody of the viral challenge Welcome.

Welcome, what happened? What do I give it, what will it want? Which will take? For that I am, to serve you, “they see and hear the histrions.

Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera died accidentally on January 17 while they were in a rehearsal of the Televisa series Without fear of the truth, production by Rubén Galindo.

In the national and international media the fatal news was given and it was also said that one of the actors, seeing that it was going to fall, grabbed the other and took it with him to the ground. They fell from a considerable height.

Without fear of the truth, it premiered in October 2018 and they just started recording their third season. The plot tells about a cyber hacker that protects victims of injustices.

On Friday 24 a mass was celebrated in honor of Jorge Navarro, and at the end of it, his widow expressed that she feels sad and proud of her late husband, since she died doing what she liked most: acting.