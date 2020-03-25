Actors Marc Clotet and Natalia Sánchez launch the #YoMeCorono campaign

Share it:

The Spanish actor Marc Clotet, known for his starring role in the Univisión and Televisa television series "Por amar sin ley", and who plays a hockey coach in the Netflix series "Las del hockey" drives the Well-known Spanish actress Natalia Sánchez, the #YoMeCorono campaign to raise funds for research regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), led by Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, father of the actor.

The campaign for the prevention and cure of Coronavirus (COVID-19) was launched on Wednesday of last week through social networks and the web portal www.yomecorono.com; in just six days it exceeded 750 thousand euros (more than 20 million mexican pesos).

#YoMeCorono already has the support of a wide list of personalities such as:

The singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat.

Actress Paula Echevarría (Velvet).

The actors Álvaro Morte (protagonist of the Casa de Papel) and Iván Sánchez.

The Mexican journalist Atala Sarmiento.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, Carles Puyol (ex-FC Barcelona player).

Italian singer Tiziano Ferro and several more.

All these celebrities have turned to the action, sending the message to their followers, who have not hesitated to make their donation, already adding more than 20 thousand contributions.

Actor Marc Clotet commented on this matter, "the laboratory and the foundation that my father, Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, heads, world-wide research leaders, have launched a pioneering trial in the world to end COVID-19, the first approved by the Spanish Medicines Agency. Laboratory scientists work tirelessly to find a cure and now they need our help, more than ever, to end this pandemic. To help them, they have created a website www.yomecorono.com to raise funds so that they can advance the investigation as quickly as possible. "

In turn, we have created an initiative for Instagram to make more noise, which consists of uploading a photo with the hashtag #YoMeCorono, encouraging people to collaborate. Any help is immense right now and I know that together we can do everything.

The funds will go to a pioneering clinical trial in the world, the first approved by the Spanish Medicines Agency, which aims to define which drugs will serve to immediately treat the infected and prevent contagion in their contacts and to create a vaccine against the virus.

The development of the clinical trial and the vaccine has the support of Grifols and is being carried out by the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona (Barcelona), the Fight Against AIDS Foundation and the IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute, from where they work tirelessly to fight the pandemic in the short and long term.