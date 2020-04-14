Actor Will Smith's daughter agrees she lived in a world of addictions

Share it:

Willow Smith, daughter of the famous actor Will Smith, is sincere and from the bottom of her heart talks about her addictions in the Red Table Talk program, which her mother leads, and where she was as a guest.

Willow Smith accepts that she was involved in the world of addictions. Before her mother, she publicly confessed that she was addicted to marijuana and also acknowledges that having consumed it affected her life a lot.

The Red Table Talk program aired on Facebook, and Willo referred to the difficult times he went through when he smoked marijuana.

According to reports on different news portals, Willow, who is 19 years old, confessed that he has not smoked marijuana for 3 months and is happy about it.

Now Willow has reflected on life, on what I want to achieve in it and many other things that I never thought about before.

The young woman has finally understood that using marijuana did not lead to anything good and was only affecting her emotionally.

When I stopped smoking it was a great revelation. There are so many people I called, friends I walked away from. It really made me think, 'Is this really interesting?' ”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow's mother and Will Smith's wife, revealed to her daughter that she is a witness that she saw how bad it got every time she used marijuana. The effects were simply terrifying.









Willow asked the public never to think of trying marijuana, because the consequences of consuming it can be dire.

