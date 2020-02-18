TV Shows

Actor Tom Holland reveals his worst addiction

February 17, 2020
Edie Perez
Tom Holland, British actor famous for his participation in films like The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea and Spider Man, reveals what has been his worst addiction.

According to a report in different news portals, Tom Holland is sincere and says that having fully integrated into social networks, specifically Instagram, has been his worst addiction.

Tom spent it practically at all hours in social networks, and therefore neglected his family, friends and had stopped doing things like walking, going to the movies or other activities.

The famous actor has on Instagram more than 33.4 million followers and everyone calls them to be less aware of Instagram or other social networks and take advantage of their life in another way, perhaps as it was before the networks came to invade humans.




Onward is the Disney movie that will soon hit theaters and where Tom participates with his voice, as does actor Chris Pratt.

