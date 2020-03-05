General News

 Actor Tom Ellis signs a new contract for a season 6 of Lucifer

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Lucifer 3x17: Let Pinhead Sing!

The sixth season of "Lucifer" It seems to be taking shape. It has not yet been officially confirmed, but little by little the different stages are being overcome to get the series to revive for another season. A few weeks ago we know about Netflix's intention to make another season of the series, which was already being canceled with its fifth season of release this 2020, and it seemed that the negotiations with Warner Bros. TV were going well.

However, the agreement between studies was not the only thing. We had to recover the team from the series, as these were already involved in other projects before the end already marked for the series on the character of DC. The other day we knew that the showrunners of the series Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson signed for their return, and now we know that the other piece has also done more than necessary, the leading actor Tom Ellis.

READ:   Benedict Cumberbatch supports a Marvel superhero movie

TV Line reports this agreement signed by actor Tom Ellis to return for the sixth season from the lord of the underworld series, but clearly specifies that Netflix has not yet ordered more episodes of "Lucifer", that is, that the sixth season is not yet a reality.

The series aired its first three seasons on the Fox network and later canceled in 2018. Thanks to the loyal fan base of the series that made the #SaveLucifer online movement, Netflix gave the series another chance with a fourth season in 2019. Subsequently, they renewed the series for a fifth, which is currently finishing its production. The new episodes of this fifth season, a total of 16, still have no release date, although it is known that its broadcast will be divided into two batches of 8 episodes.

Via information | TVLine

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.