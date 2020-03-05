 Actor Tom Ellis signs a new contract for a season 6 of Lucifer

Share it:

The sixth season of "Lucifer" It seems to be taking shape. It has not yet been officially confirmed, but little by little the different stages are being overcome to get the series to revive for another season. A few weeks ago we know about Netflix's intention to make another season of the series, which was already being canceled with its fifth season of release this 2020, and it seemed that the negotiations with Warner Bros. TV were going well.

However, the agreement between studies was not the only thing. We had to recover the team from the series, as these were already involved in other projects before the end already marked for the series on the character of DC. The other day we knew that the showrunners of the series Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson signed for their return, and now we know that the other piece has also done more than necessary, the leading actor Tom Ellis.

TV Line reports this agreement signed by actor Tom Ellis to return for the sixth season from the lord of the underworld series, but clearly specifies that Netflix has not yet ordered more episodes of "Lucifer", that is, that the sixth season is not yet a reality.

The series aired its first three seasons on the Fox network and later canceled in 2018. Thanks to the loyal fan base of the series that made the #SaveLucifer online movement, Netflix gave the series another chance with a fourth season in 2019. Subsequently, they renewed the series for a fifth, which is currently finishing its production. The new episodes of this fifth season, a total of 16, still have no release date, although it is known that its broadcast will be divided into two batches of 8 episodes.

