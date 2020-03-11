 Actor Richard E. Grant joins the cast of Loki

Share it:

After knowing the brief preview of the series "Loki" at its premiere for Disney +, the news is still not officially confirmed that the actor Richard E. Grant joins the cast of the series in an unknown role. Grant, Oscar nominee for his role in "Can you forgive me one day?", recently participated in the blockbuster Walt Disney "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in the secondary role of General Pryde and we also saw him as Dr. Rice in "Logan".

As we say the role that the actor will play has not been revealed, but it has already been commented that we wouldn't talk about an appearance in all the episodes, and that would interpret a character with “costume / costume”, which also does not provide much clue. Speculating a bit based on rumors that have sounded, we might think of characters like Kang the Conqueror or King Loki.

If the information were real, Grant would join a cast formed by Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Cailey Fleming. The series is currently in the middle of filming, leaving us some clues of what we will see in the series.

Via information | Discussing Film | Comic book