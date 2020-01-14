TV Shows

Actor of the Friends series takes his life and is found in his house

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
U.S.- Stan Kirsch, the famous actor apparently took his own life last January 11, it was his wife Kristyn Green who found him lifeless at home.

The 56-year-old actor participated in Friends as a boy who dated 'Monica Geller' (Courtney Cox), a relationship that ended because he was too young for the protagonist, since he was 17 and still did not enter the college.

When Stan's husband saw the situation, he called the paramedics, however, when the help arrived they could no longer do anything for the actor, since he had already died, as reported by Mirror.

The actor is also recognized for his portrayal of 'Richie Ryan' for 6 seasons in the Highlander series.

Just last month, the historic series had a valuable loss, Allee Willis, who composed the hit song of the American comedy series "Friends", died at 72 years of age.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

