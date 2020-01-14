Actor of the Friends series takes his life and is found in his house

Share it:

U.S.- Stan Kirsch, the famous actor apparently took his own life last January 11, it was his wife Kristyn Green who found him lifeless at home.

The 56-year-old actor participated in Friends as a boy who dated 'Monica Geller' (Courtney Cox), a relationship that ended because he was too young for the protagonist, since he was 17 and still did not enter the college.

When Stan's husband saw the situation, he called the paramedics, however, when the help arrived they could no longer do anything for the actor, since he had already died, as reported by Mirror.

The actor is also recognized for his portrayal of 'Richie Ryan' for 6 seasons in the Highlander series.

Just last month, the historic series had a valuable loss, Allee Willis, who composed the hit song of the American comedy series "Friends", died at 72 years of age.