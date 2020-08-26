actor Miguel Angel Silvestre on the set of the fifth season

Share it:

After the success of the last few episodes, fans of the series born from an idea by Alex Pina are waiting to discover the first rumors about next events of the Professor and the other characters on the show. In addition to this interview with the creator of La Casa di Carta, we would like to point out the first photos taken on the set.

You can see the images, which were shared on Instagram from the magazinevirtual account, at the bottom of the news. In the center we find Miguel Angel Silvestre, actor famous for his part in Sense8, who joined the cast of La Casa di Carta. Together with him is the interpreter from Tokyo, who wears a wig from his old haircut. The fact that the photos were taken in Madrid and the look of the characters make us imagine that it could be a flashback focused on Tokyo, probably before the coup to the Bank of Spain.

A few days earlier, however, fans of the show had seen the actors Pedro Alonso and Patrick Criado in Copenhagen in Denmark, where some scenes of the fifth season were shot. The works of what the author of the series has confirmed to be the final season of La Casa di Carta continue, but for now we do not yet know the release date of the unreleased episodes.