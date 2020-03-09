Actor Max Von Sydow (The Exorcist, The Seventh Seal) dies at 90

Share it:

Today the agency France Presse has announced the death of the actor Max Von Sydow at 90 years of age, leaving behind a legacy of great roles in European cinema, where he is considered a legend for films such as The Seventh Seal, The Spring of the Maiden or Miss Julie.

If the previous works do not sound to you, perhaps if he does his role as stop Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist, as well as his appearances in Hanna and his sisters, The Three Days of the Condor.

We also saw him in franchises of great relevance in the popular culture of recent years as Star Wars, where he played Lor San Tekka in the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens and in Game of Thrones, where we saw him as the Crow of Three eyes in the sixth season.

The actor is mainly known for having spent a good part of his career shooting with his good friend and countryman Ingmar Bergman, although he has shared filming with other equally important names such as John Huston, Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen and Lars von Trier, as they remember in El País.

The wife of the actor and producer, Catherine Von Sydow, has confirmed her death in an official statement in which the daughter also asked to respect her father's figure during mourning days.

Sydow will continue to be very alive in the hundreds of projects in which he has participated and the history of cinema will not forget him because of the legacy he has left to the media and to the spectators.