Actor John Karlen dies at 86 years old

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor John Karlen, winner of the Emmy Award, known for his roles in the television series "Dark Shadows" and "Cagney & Lacey," died.

Karlen died Wednesday of congestive heart failure in a hospice in Burbank, said spokesman for friends and family Jim Pierson. He was 86 years old.

Karlen played the scammer and scoundrel Willie Loomis, and later other roles, in "Dark Shadows," the favorite cult horror soap that was broadcast on ABC from 1966 to 1971.

She played Harvey Lacey, husband of Mary Beth Lacey of Tyne Daly, in the acclaimed CBS police drama "Cagney & Lacey" from 1982 to 1988.

Karlen won an Emmy as best supporting actor in a drama for the role in 1986.

Born as John Adam Karlewicz in Brooklyn, New York, Karlen studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and began his stage career, appearing in the 1959 Broadway production of Tennessee's "Sweet Bird of Youth."

From the late 1950s to the mid-1990s, Karlen would work almost constantly on television, accumulating more than 100 acting credits. In addition to his two long-term parties, he had guest seasons or recurring roles on shows such as "The Streets of San Francisco," "Charlie's Angels," "Quincy, ME," "Hill Street Blues," and "Murder, She Wrote. "

He also had a handful of movie appearances, including 1970's "House of Dark Shadows," a film spin-off of the television series.

His final lead role was a repetition of his Harvey Lacey character for the 1996 television movie, "Cagney & Lacey: True Convictions."

Karlen's survivors include her son, Adam.