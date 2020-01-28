 Actor James Marsden open to re-participate in another superhero movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor James Marsden He lived a few years in which he participated in the universe of superheroes in an active way, as he played Cyclops in a trilogy of X-Men films from the beginning of the century. However, in 2006 he made the leap to the DC universe to have a small role as Richard White, Lois Lane's new husband after Superman disappeared. In fact, that jump to the other movie is said to be the reason because he had a purely face-to-face role in "X-Men: The Final Decision".

Now, two decades after his debut as Cyclops they have asked the actor about the possibility of reappearing in the world of superhero movies, specifically returning with the reboot that Marvel Studios mutants already as part of the UCM. The actor says it would be a bit weird, but he would certainly be willing to play another character if the occasion presents itself.

Clear. It may be weird that a thing is to rejoin Marvel or DC or something like that, but rejoining X-Men as a different character can be a bit strange. But I would be open to it. That was a world for which I have great respect and (I am) very grateful to have been part of that family for a long period of time. It is one of those special moments in my career and I would be totally open to that.

Fans are still waiting for Marvel Studios to reveal what those plans they have already recognized are designed for the mutant franchise in the cinema, and more importantly, when they will materialize so that fans can enjoy them again in the big screen.

Via information | Comic book