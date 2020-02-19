Actor denies Verónica Castro's retirement: will participate in this remake (VIDEO)

Share it:

Even if Veronica Castro announced his retirement after the controversy over his alleged wedding with Yolanda Andrade, an actor "got out" to say they just recorded a movie together, remake of a Korean tape.

This is Manuel "El Flaco" Ibáñez, who in the presentation of a new Netflix film announced that he recently worked with the actress.

I have many projects. This week the movie Miss Granny with Verónica Castro, Eduardo Santamarina, Natasha Dupeyrón, ”said Ibáñez, who did not realize that she was‘ throwing head ’on the actress.

However, when the First-hand reporter tried to "El Flaco" Ibáñez delve into his work with "La Veros", the actor became defensive.

In the lives of other people I don't get in. If I'm saying it's there, why do you ask me (if you confirm it)? That's why I don't like to talk, ”Ibáñez attacked.

The remake where Verónica Castro will be

After the success of the South Korean film, Miss Granny, several countries like China and Vietnam made their own version. In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the movie would also have a remake American and another Mexican. The first, by producer Tyler Perry and his company 34th Street Films. The Mexican version would be in charge of 3Pas Studios, by Eugenio Derbez. Both in association with the Korean production house CJ Entertainment.

The story of Miss Granny It revolves around a woman of the third age who, magically, wakes up one day in her twenties body. In the original version of 2013, the woman fulfills her dream of being a singer with the help of her grandson. The remake Mexican, directed by Raúl Martínez, will star in Veronica Castro with Natasha Dupeyrón, as said by "El Flaco" Ibáñez.

Video posted on YouTube by Exo Barranquilla on November 2, 2014

With information from First hand Y The Hollywood Reporter.

