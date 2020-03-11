TV Shows

Actor Chuck Norris turns 80 and has a shower of memes

March 10, 2020
Edie Perez
Chuck Norris, world cinema icon and who has acted in dozens of films, including The Finisher, Karate Do, The Cutter and The Contender, celebrates this March 10 its 80 years of life.

Carlos Ray Norris is his real name and according to information in his biography, he was born in Oklahoma, United States; Apart from being an actor, he is a world champion of karate and thanks to the action films he has filmed, he is recognized worldwide.

Chuck had his film debut with the movie The Mansion of the Seven and then acted in others as Disappeared in Combat, The Dragon's Furor and Delta Force, immediately placing himself as one of the big screen favorite stars.

Bruce Lee invited him to participate for the first time in a film and intervened in The Fury of the Dragon. He embodied a villain in a final battle filmed at the Colosseum in Rome.

Chuck has always been a healthy man, however in 2017 he suffered two heart attacks, but he managed to recover immediately.

Regarding his private life, he was married to Diane Holechek from 1958 to 1988, and to Gena O'Kelly since 1998.

He is the father of Mike Norris, Dina Norris, Eric Norris, Dakota Alan Norris and Danilee Kelly Norris.

Countless jokes and memes circulate on the Internet on the occasion of the birthday of the great Chuck Norris.

