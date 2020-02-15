TV Shows

Actor César Bono is hospitalized for emergency

February 15, 2020
Edie Perez
Mexican actor César Bono, who is part of the cast in the new season of Neighbors, which premieres this Sunday, February 16, was an emergency hospitalization in a hospital in Mexico City.

In different news portals it is reported that César Bono went to the hospital this Friday, February 14, although The reason for his poor health is not detailed.

Bono, who is 69 years old and has always remained active on stage working in theater and television, is currently staging the play Defending the Caveman.

Bono embodies Frankie Rivers in Neighbors, whose ninth season will premiere next Sunday, February 16 at night through Channel 2, Las Estrellas, of Televisa.







As an actor, he has participated in Mexican cinema films such as La Negra Tomasa, Los Verduleros 3, Dos Locos in trouble, Murderous gang members and For all I have.

And in the field of soap operas, Don César has been part of important productions such as Ni with you, or without you, Cachito del cielo, in Mexico, and in the United States Betty in NY.

.

Edie Perez

