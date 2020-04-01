Entertainment

Actor Andrew Mack (Star Wars) has died at age 76 from coronavirus

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the family Star wars Taking Andrew Mack's life, the 76-year-old actor who played Caluan Emmat in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

TMZ has reported the death of the veteran actor and specialist speech coach. During his career he has helped great actors to train his diction in important roles in renowned sagas.

Mack has worked on The Lord of the Rings, Avengers: Endgame, Robin Hood, Sherlock Holmes, Alien v. Predator and was working on The Batman.

The actor also put his own voice on Moloch, the alien from Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, a franchise he had a great relationship with, which is why J.J. Abrams wanted to dedicate a few words to him.

"Andrew Jack was as adorable as they said. Our brilliant diction coach in The Force Awakens … He was so attractive that we had to sasapland him for the cast. My affection is with his friends and his family. He will be missed"

READ:  La Casa De Papel Netflix's hit series

Mack's representative confirmed that he had died in a hospital outside London from complications related to Covid-19. His wife was in quarantine in Australia and at the moment it may be very difficult to organize a funeral in conditions given the global situation.

Hopefully what happened will serve to raise awareness among the many followers of the licenses Mack has worked on to stay at home to try to avoid the spread of a disease that is especially dangerous in elderly people who may not survive their symptoms. Even so, many infected young people have already died, which means that you should not skimp on precautions no matter how old you are.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.