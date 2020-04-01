Actor Andrew Mack (Star Wars) has died at age 76 from coronavirus

Share it:

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the family Star wars Taking Andrew Mack's life, the 76-year-old actor who played Caluan Emmat in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

TMZ has reported the death of the veteran actor and specialist speech coach. During his career he has helped great actors to train his diction in important roles in renowned sagas.

Mack has worked on The Lord of the Rings, Avengers: Endgame, Robin Hood, Sherlock Holmes, Alien v. Predator and was working on The Batman.

The actor also put his own voice on Moloch, the alien from Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, a franchise he had a great relationship with, which is why J.J. Abrams wanted to dedicate a few words to him.

"Andrew Jack was as adorable as they said. Our brilliant diction coach in The Force Awakens … He was so attractive that we had to sasapland him for the cast. My affection is with his friends and his family. He will be missed"

Mack's representative confirmed that he had died in a hospital outside London from complications related to Covid-19. His wife was in quarantine in Australia and at the moment it may be very difficult to organize a funeral in conditions given the global situation.

Hopefully what happened will serve to raise awareness among the many followers of the licenses Mack has worked on to stay at home to try to avoid the spread of a disease that is especially dangerous in elderly people who may not survive their symptoms. Even so, many infected young people have already died, which means that you should not skimp on precautions no matter how old you are.