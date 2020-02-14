Actor Alejandro Tommasi worries about posting possible suicide note

Share it:

A few hours ago a message caused a stir that the actor Alejandro Tommasi shared in their social networks, because he hinted that "his story would end".

Through its official Facebook account, the actor He shared a moving and powerful message in which he asked for mercy, as well as “Pray for your soul. ”

The message caused commotion among his followers and media of the show, because the possible suicide note It was very direct, which alerted his relatives.

“Nobody knows of pain, that my soul writhes. No one seeks to give me love and calm. Only God who receives me, in his tenderness, and sees me embraces with his love there in Glory. I'm leaving and my story is over, I will pray for clemency, ”wrote Alejandro Tommasi.

The actor also thanked for the love of some as well as for those who "were beautiful in their poor life," said he would carry memories in his memory.

Hours later, Alejandro shared a selfie on his social networks where he thanked the attention and messages, announced that "everything was fine."

“Thank you all for your love I am fine thank you very much. God is with me. I thank you for your messages and we are all children of God, ”he shared on his Facebook.

Thank you all for your love I'm fine thank you very much. God is with me. I thank you for your messages and we are all children of God Posted by Alejandro Tommasi on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

His fans reminded him that they would support him and that he must take refuge in the love of God to get ahead.

