Actor Aarón Hernán dies at 89 years of age

April 26, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Aarón Hernán, considered the first actor and figure in film and television in Mexico, died at 89 years of age. The information is disseminated in different news portals.

The National Association of Actors also announces the sad news on their social networks and regret their death that occurred this Sunday in Mexico City.

We regret the sensitive death of our C. Aarón Hernán, renowned actor in film, theater and television, whose commitment to ANDA led him to occupy the Srías. of Interior and Exterior and Treasury on several occasions and has served as Secretary General from 1998 to 2002. DEP. ”



Aarón Hernán was an actor recognized in Mexico for his outstanding participation in soap operas, movies and plays.

According to information on Wikipedia, Mr. Hernán was able to work with great friends and his colleagues in the performance, including Julissa, Enrique Lizalde and Fanny Cano.

Ernesto Alonso, a late producer and actor, would give him a great opportunity to start working and shine on Mexican television.

Don Aarón is remembered for his performance in soap operas such as Marisol, Pueblo Chico, Infierno Grande, next to Verónica Castro; Loving you is my sin and Hurricane, among many others.

In early April, Don Aarón suffered a fall and had to undergo surgery, it was reported on the Ventaneando television program.




At the moment the causes of his death are unknown. Rest in peace Don Aarón Hernán.

