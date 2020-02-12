Activision removes all its games from the GeForce Now catalog

Share it:

It was officially released recently GeForce Now, the Nvidia cloud game platform that allows you to use the power of your game servers to run very demanding games on very weak computers.

One of the main attractions of this service in particular is that you can play a good part of the games you have bought in stores like Steam, but recently the catalog of compatible games has been reduced with some important casualties.

In a statement Nvidia revealed that all Activision Blizzard titles were left out of their service by decision of the Californian company. Therefore games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will not reach the service and others such as Overwatch, Diablo III and Hearthstone have been eliminated.

"At the request of Activision Blizzard keep in mind that your games have been removed from the service. Although it is somewhat unfortunate, we hope to work again with Activision Blizzard to offer these games again and more in the future.".

We do not know the reasons why this decision has been made since GeForce Now requires paying for the games we want to run in the service instead of offering a permanent catalog in exchange for a paid subscription. For this reason it could mean an increase in sales in retired games since users without sufficiently powerful equipment could now be interested in buying these titles.

GeForce Now has started with a subscription of € 4.99 per month even though it has a free model. This model offers one hour sessions and little else. The paid version offers sessions of several hours and access to improvements such as the use of RTX.

At the time it was thought that the service would be much more expensive because of the interesting thing about the proposal to offer compatibility with the catalog that the players had already bought, something that Stadia also thought it would do before announcing its own store in which it is necessary Buy the games again to stream them.