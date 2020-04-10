Activision rectifies and the trios return to Call of Duty: Warzone

Share it:

Players have been asking for it fervently, and Activision has finally heard them. So the trios will finally go back to Call of Duty: Warzone, as one more game mode alongside others such as the duets or the Squad for four players.

Therefore, those will be the main novelties of season 3. Without a doubt, an interesting move considering that it has only been 48 hours since the publisher decided to remove the mode from the list and until it has rectified. Something that has been possible thanks to the multiple complaints from users.

Also, the change affects all three platforms the game is available on (free of charge). That is, to PS4, Xbox One and PC. And immediately, since the new mode is now available. And we remind you that, on the other hand, it is already possible to get hold of the new battle pass as well.

This is the official message that Infinity Ward has posted on her official Twitter account: "A game update is currently rolling out across all platforms! We've added BR Trios back to #Warzone!".

On the other hand, remember that the content roadmap that will have this third season of Call of Duty: Warzone has recently been leaked. And by now it has been confirmed that there will be both new operators and new maps, as well as new weapons, content and, of course, new modes for multiplayer.

On the other hand, remember that the content roadmap that will have this third season of Call of Duty: Warzone has recently been leaked. And by now it has been confirmed that there will be both new operators and new maps, as well as new weapons, content and, of course, new modes for multiplayer.