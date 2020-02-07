Activision plans to launch several remasters and remakes in 2020

Share it:

After the outstanding success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Spyro Reasaplandited Trilogy in Activision Blizzard They seem quite determined to make remastering and remake a business path to follow in the coming years.

In the last presentation for shareholders, the company has ensured that it has several remastering and many other remakes ready to go on sale throughout this year.

The only thing that has been said about these projects is that they will be announced when they are quite close to the launch date, so we will not know what games they have chosen to revitalize until a few weeks before they arrive at the stores. Good news for the impatient.

Rumors of a completely new Crash Bandicoot in development have emerged in the past, but this would not fall into the category of remake or rematerization in any way. In addition, all the character's games have been updated, as we even have Crash Team Racing remake for quite some time.

Another name that has been playing for a long time is that of Tony Hawk, a franchise that could return with great force given the absence of true skateboarding games among the public.

In this same presentation for shareholders we have learned that the new Call of Duty 2020 is official and that the company estimates that they will sell less than what was achieved with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. What they have not revealed is what study is working on this edition.

Being one of the oldest and most prolific companies in the middle, the Activision catalog is practically unlimited in terms of bringing great classics back and giving them a full face wash to turn them into modern hits like the two examples cited at the beginning of this text. It will be a matter of time to see what they have planned.