Activision has sued Reddit for protecting the leaker of the Modern Warfare battle royale

February 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
Since the last official update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare materials have not stopped leaking upon the arrival of a battle royale mode that already seems most imminent. Obviously, Activision has not sat well that the surprise was gutted and now they are trying to take action on the matter.

The company has decided to go for Assyrian2410, the Reddit user who published an art of Warzone, which is what will be called the battle royale of Infinity Ward, resulting in his hunt in a lawsuit against Reddit itself.

First Assyrian2410 told that the image had been found on the Internet and later acknowledged that it had been sent. In this way he made it clear that he knew someone with access to the offices of the development studio.

The copyright lawsuit imposed by Activision attacks Reddit for sheltering the user who published this content that violated the company's privacy agreements.

In 1998 the DMCA was approved, a law that protected sites like Reddit from possible breaches of copyright that could be carried out by its users. In return, these sites were obliged to withdraw the contents that violated said copyright as soon as possible. Because of this, Reddit must provide user data or face legal consequences if they choose to give a negative and protect their identity.

In the same way they have knocked down accounts such as The Gaming Revolution, who published a video in which you could see a training area within this battle royale.

Recent rumors defended that Warzone can be downloaded as a free and independent game from March, which would be quite in the line of games of the genre like Fortnite.

Source.

