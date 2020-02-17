Activision has paralyzed the Call of Duty movie

Share it:

We have not known much about the film of more than two years Call of duty with which Activision planned to start its own cinematic universe. Now the project reappears and does not do it with good news for those who expected this adaptation.

The project is directed by Stefano Sollima, who recently told the Italian medium BadTaste (via GameSpot) that Activision no longer has this production as a priority and is currently frozen indefinitely.

The director took the opportunity to say that this situation is not at all extraordinary among the great productions and that it is something that happens frequently. He does not lack reason, but the truth is that videogame-based movies tend to close in these eternal waits much more often than other types of productions. Perhaps because its main managers tend to pay more attention and resources to the development of video games than to derivative products.

This particular production is a thing of Activision Blizzard Studios, a film and series production firm created, in principle, to transfer the vast universe of Call of Duty to film and television.

These studios were born after the premiere of Warcraft, a movie based on the iconic Blizzard franchise. At the time it was confirmed that there were several films based on Call of Duty underway and that multiple scripts were being worked at the same time.

The project seems to be quite ambitious and in Activision they seem to have plans to follow UCM's steps using their powerful licenses. In spite of that at the moment they maintain total silence and do not reveal when the cameras will begin to move so that this cinematic universe is being built. Nor do we know how many of the characters and iconic moments of the action franchise will reach the big screen. What can not be doubted is the amount of stories from which they can choose.