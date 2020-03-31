Activision explains why the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster only includes campaign

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaasapland Remastered, the doubt of many users has to do with the other pillar of the game: its multiplayer (it also included Special Operations in its original 2009 release) and the possibility of seeing a later update that includes this competitive online.

To shed some light on this decision, a new entry has been posted on the Activision Blog explaining why:

Starting with Modern Warfare last year, the goal has been to bring players together on a unified online multiplayer playing field. With cross-play, the launch of new post-launch maps, modes, weapons, and more content packs for free, and the launch of Warzone, the new free-to-play Call of Duty experience for any player, the universe Modern Warfare will expand, bringing new experiences to players. We've played iconic maps from the Modern Warfare series of the past in the new Modern Warfare (2019), including classic maps like Rust, Shipment, Crash, and Vacant. Additionally, at Warzone we have also experienced classic Modern Warfare series locations like Gulag and Boneyard in new ways. Rather than launching a separate multiplayer experience as a standalone package, Activision and Infinity Ward seek to bring more classic map experiences to a new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaasapland has been completely remastered with improved textures and animations, physics-based rendering, high dynamic range lighting, and more in a study by Beenox studio with the support of Infinity Ward. You can buy now on PS4 or pre-order on Xbox One and PC to get Ghost's Underwater Demolition Crew Classic Bundle, available for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Call of Duty: Warzone.