Activision confirms that there will be Call of Duty in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It will not be 2020 the first year in more than a decade that does not have a new installment of the franchise Call of dutyWell, Activision Blizzard has already confirmed that the game is in development by the end of the year.

During the announcement, made at the last meeting with investors of the company, it is mentioned that the game will be ready, as always, sometime between the fourth quarter of 2020.

"The franchise has never been better positioned to continue growing and there is still more. including a totally new new experience in the Modern Warfare universe and, of course, in Q4 this year, a new Call of Duty premium whose launch is already generating interest among our playtesters".

Activision Blizzard did not want to reveal which of the three development teams responsible for the franchise is working on this new installment. The studies that usually rotate each year are Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games.

Treyarch developed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in 2018 and in 2019 we had the new Call of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward, following the usual cycle it should be up to Sledgehammer.

Even so, information from Kotaku published in 2019 ensured that Raven Software, a study that usually supports the development of several deliveries, would have had the opportunity to handle this year's delivery alone. Finally, he would have changed his mind and Treyarch would currently be the active studio with the help of Raven and Sledgehammer.

The company warned that the new delivery is very possible that it does not come as much as the last one, it is still expected that it will be among the best sellers of the year, since it is already the custom of the franchise to top the list of the best sellers for some months after the premiere of each delivery.