Activision Blizzard games removed from GeForce NOW: "It was a misunderstanding," explains NVIDIA

From the CCN.com pages, NVIDIA representatives have tried to clarify the unexpected removal of Activision Blizzard games from GeForce NOW, the new game streaming service that the green house has launched a few days in its final form after a long beta testing phase.

And it's right at the GeForce NOW Beta that the NVIDIA spokesman refers to to try to reconstruct the whole affair by declaring that "Activision Blizzard was a fantastic partner during the GeForce NOW beta, which is why their games were included in the service and in the free trial content package provided for those who first joined the service as Founder".

Without this clarification, the NVIDIA representative points out that "after acknowledging this misunderstanding, we removed their games from our service with the hope of being able to work with them again to reactivate the games that have been removed in the future and to introduce more". The "misunderstanding" referred to by NVIDIA, therefore, would not concern the removal of Activision Blizzard games from GeForce NOW, but their very presence in the catalog of games accessible by users of the "cloud" platform at the end of the beta testing phase.

