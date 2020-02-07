Activision Blizzard and 2020: new COD, Diablo Immortal, remastered and much more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the end of the current fiscal year approaches, it is time for many software houses to take stock of the results achieved in 2019 and look to the future.

And that's exactly what he did Activision Blizzard during a recent financial meeting. The most salient points shared during the appointment were summarized by Daniel Ahmad, known Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, through the Tweets that you can find at the bottom of this news. Company management reportedly confirmed in particular:

The publication of a new chapter of the Call of Duty series in the fourth quarter of 2020;

in the fourth quarter of 2020; The arrival of new content in WoW Classic ;

; The beginning of a testing phase of Diablo Immortal , approximately in the middle of the year;

, approximately in the middle of the year; Activision Blizzard's intention to work on a number of "remastered and reinvented titles", which will be announced later in the year;

During the meeting, Ahmad reports, the intention of strengthen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare over the next few months. In particular, reference was made to "some surprises". Recently, the Infinity Ward team announced the introduction of special bonuses in COD Modern Warfare, which will remain active for a limited period of time. The game, recently, has been the protagonist of an Activision initiative to support the contrast to fires in Australia.